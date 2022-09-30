30 September 2022, 09:47

2022-2023 Women’s Grand Prix: Zhansaya Abdumalik is 5th

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 2022-2023 FIDE Women’s Grand Prix came to an end in Astana.

Kazakhstan’s star female player Zhansaya Abdumalik finished fifth and another Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva is tenth following the event, Kazinform reports.

In the last tournament Zhansaya won over Alina Kashlinskaya from Poland, and Bibisara drew with Chinese Zhu Jiner.

Russian Kateryna Lagno became the winner of the Astana leg of the 2022-2023 Women’s Grand Prix.