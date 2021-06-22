2021 Urker Awards nominees announced

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nominees of the upcoming 2021 Urker Awards in the sphere of printed, radio and online journalism have been announced, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Organizers of the 2021 Urker Awards will honor winners in 11 nominations, including a new one called «The Best article dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence».

340 articles, analytical materials, interviews, and photos have been submitted by the nominees this year. 44 nominees have been shortlisted.

The jury consisting of prominent journalists, creative intelligentsia of Kazakhstan as well as international media experts are hard at work choosing the best of the best.

Kazinform International News Agency scored two nominations this year, namely «The Best News Portal of the Year» and «The Best Informative Article of the Year».

Winners in all 11 categories will be announced on June 24 on the eve of the Day of Workers of Mass Media marked in Kazakhstan every year. The awarding ceremony will take place at KazMedia Center.