2021 Australia Open unveils exciting draw for Kazakhstani tennis players

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 February 2021, 12:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Women’s and men’s singles draws at the forthcoming Australian Open tournament in Melbourne has been announced, Kazinform reports.

According to the official website of the Grand Slam tournament in Australia, Kazakhstan’s number one in tennis Elena Rybakina will clash with Russian Vera Zvonareva in the opening match.

Yulia Putintseva seeded 26th at the tournament will take on American Sloane Stephens.

23-year-old Alexander Bublik ranked 45th by ATP will face world number 58 Aljaz Bedene in the opener.

Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin, 33, will have a very exciting match to watch against world number 3 Dominic Thiem at the start of the tournament.

World number 81 Zarina Diyas will play against 23-year-old Slovenian Tamara Zidansek.

Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan was drawn against world number 76 Camila Giorgi from Italy.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
