2020 Tokyo Olympics officially declared closed

TOKYO. KAZINFORM International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach declared the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo officially closed, the official website of the Games reads.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games were held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. It brought together some 12,500 sportsmen from all over the world.

The U.S. tops the official Olympic Games medal standing with 113 medals overall. Then comes China scooping 88 medals. Japan rounds out top 3 with 58 medals.

Kazakhstan stands 83rd in the official Olympics medal count. The country ranks 13th out of 15 CIS states. Kazakh sportsmen hauled a total of 8 bronze medals, namely, Yeldos Smetov in judo, Igor Son and Zulfiya Chinshanlo in weightlifting, Kamshybek Kunkabayev and Saken Bibossinov in boxing, Nurislam Sanayev in wrestling, Darkhan Assadilov and Sofiya Berultseva in karate.

Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.