2020 Ice Hockey World Junior Championships date revealed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The International Ice Hockey Federation and this year's host of the World Juniors (Division 1A) has approved the new date of the 2020 Ice Hockey World Junior Championships, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Upon the decision of the IIHF and the World Juniors alongside the member states, the 2020 Ice Hockey World Junior Championships will take place between December 13 and 19, 2020 in Hørsholm, Denmark.

Notably, Kazakhstan's U20 team are set to qualify for elite division.