    202 people contract COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    7 January 2023, 11:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 2,437 people are still treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Of 2,437, 272 Kazakhstanis receive treatment for COVID-19 at specialized infectious facilities and 2,165 are treated at home.

    15 COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, six COVID-19 patients are in critical condition, and four more COVID-19 patients are on life support.

    202 people in Kazakhstan contracted coronavirus infection in the past day, down 9 compared to the previous day.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
