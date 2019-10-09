2019 «Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads» Photo Contest calls for applications

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Are you living or travelling along the Silk Roads? Does its history fascinate you? Would you like to join us in promoting dialogue, diversity, and development?

If so, the 2019 edition of the Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads Photo Contest is an unmissable opportunity to get creative and get involved! This international contest is open to everyone around the world ages 14 to 25, the UNESCO Almaty Office’s official website reads.

The Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads Photo Contest is an annual visual studies and educational initiative designed to promote the common heritage of the Silk Roads. It officially launches on 19 September 2019 and is open to participants aged 14-25 living in or travelling along the Silk Roads. Participants are invited to express their unique creativity and individuality through the medium of photography, sharing images that highlight the significant cultural interactions inherited from the Silk Roads.

This year photographs must highlight Silk Roads common heritage through the three themes of: gastronomy and food production, music and dance, and traditional sports and games.

Contributions will be examined by an international Selection Committee composed of renowned experts.

Deadline for contributions: 6 January 2020 23:59:59 (GMT+1).

There will be two distinct categories for winners: 14-17 years old, and 18-25 years old. Three winners, each to receive prizes, will be selected from each of these categories, and their names will be announced online on 21 March 2020.

First place winners will receive a professional camera. Second place winners will receive a semi-professional camera, and the prize for third place will be a standard-model digital camera. In addition, winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to an awards ceremony. Additionally, a travelling exhibition of around fifty photos that best represent the spirit of the contest and its themes will be exhibited in various countries around the world. These selected photographs will also appear in a professionally bound collection of printed images.

In our rapidly evolving globalized community, the power of visual instruction in raising awareness among younger generations is vital. Sharing images that capture elements of cultural interaction stimulates dialogue, fosters mutual understanding, and promotes peace among diverse populations.

UNESCO encourages everyone eligible to participate in our Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads Photo Contest!