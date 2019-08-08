Go to the main site
    2019 Army Games: Kazakh team stands second in Equestrian Marathon

    8 August 2019, 21:00

    MONGOLIA. KAZINFORM Kazakh team finished second in the Aravt Equestrian Marathon contest during the 5th International Army Games, leaving Russian and Kyrgyz teams behind. The contest held in Mongolia was won by the host country team, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

    The Equestrian Marathon is a new competitionin the programme of the Army Games. The contest includes 2 stages: a 130km marathonand a short medley relay.

    Recall that the 5thInternational Army Games were officially opened at the Alabino training rangein Moscow region on August 3. This year, the Games will be held on August 3-17at 21 military training ranges of 10 countries and in water areas of theCaspian, Baltic seas and the Persian Gulf.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Army
