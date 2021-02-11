Go to the main site
    2014 champion Wawrinka eliminated from Australian Open

    11 February 2021, 15:16

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM The 2014 Australian Open winner in men's singles, Stan Wawrinka was eliminated Wednesday from the 2021 edition of the tournament.

    Hungarian player Marton Fucsovics -- world no. 55 -- beat Wawrinka of Switzerland in a thrilling five-set match (7-5, 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6) to bag the ticket for the third round, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Fucsovics will play against Canadian national Milos Raonic in the next fixture.

    The Wawrinka-Fucsovics clash in the second round lasted for four hours.

    Djokovic reserves place for 3rd round

    Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic went through the third round after eliminating US opponent Frances Tiafoe.

    The top seed, Djokovic won against world no. 64 Tiafoe with the sets 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, and 6-3 to march to the next phase in the AO.

    Djokovic, an eight-time Australian Open champion, will take on another US player, Taylor Fritz, in the third round.

    Andreescu, Kvitova lose to exit AO

    World no. 8 in women's, Bianca Andreescu and no. 9 seed Petra Kvitova were eliminated each from the AO 2021.

    In a second-round match, underdog Hsieh Su-wei from Taipei beat Andreescu 6-3 and 6-2 to knock the Canadian player out of the tournament.

    Romanian Sorana Cirstea stunned Kvitova with the sets 6-4, 1-6, and 6-1 to eliminate the Czech athlete in the women's second round.

    Seven-time AO champion Serena Williams (10) and Garbine Muguruza (14), and 2019 Australian Open winner Naomi Osaka -- the no. 3 seed -- were the other female players who qualified for the third round.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

