2000-year-old city ruins opens to public in north China

SHIJIAZHUANG. KAZINFORM A relics park built on the ruins of an ancient city opened to the public on Monday in north China's Hebei Province.

Located in the city of Huanghua, the Fudi City ruins cover an area of about 36 hectares. The site dates back to the late Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.) to the early Western Han Dynasty (206 B.C.-A.D. 25), Xinhua reports.

At present, the maintenance of the city wall, the protection and display of the urn coffin site, and the construction of the water system, roads and greenery in the park have been completed.

The city of Huanghua has planned to build a 20,000-square-meter museum outside the city wall of the Fudi ruins, bringing the park's area to about 116 hectares.

«The park allows people to closely experience the ancient city and understand the history and culture of more than 2,000 years ago,» said Zhang Baogang, curator of the Huanghua City Museum.

A total of 113 tombs were discovered in the Fudi City ruins in May 2016. The remains of 107 children were also found in the tombs.

