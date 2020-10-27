Go to the main site
    200-bed infectious diseases hospital under construction in Turkestan

    27 October 2020, 11:46

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – A modular infectious diseases hospital for 200 beds is under construction in the regional center of Turkestan region, Kazinform cites the regional communications service.

    It is said that the construction of a modular infectious diseases hospital is being carried out as part of the efforts to build 13 such hospitals across the country.

    The hospital being under construction in Turkestan region is to have 200 beds, including 180 ones for infectious diseases and 20 for intensive care. It is also to be provided with digital X-ray machines, ultrasound machines as well as other state-of-the-art equipment.

    The construction is to be completed in November.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

