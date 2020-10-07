Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
200-bed infectious diseases hospital nearly complete in Atyrau

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 October 2020, 08:06
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Construction of the infectious diseases hospital for 200 beds is 85% complete in Atyrau city, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the regional administration.

The modular hospital which is being built to prepare for the potential 2nd wave of the COVID-19 infection is to be operational this month. It will include a total of 200 beds, including 20 reanimation ones. The construction is funded through donations.

The infectious diseases hospital is to be provided with state-of-the-art equipment and comprise of administrative, medical, diagnostic, surgical and reanimation units as well as 5 gallery units. It is said to house 56 double, 16 triple and 6 single wards.

Notably, construction of a central district hospital for 275 beds is underway in Kulsary town, Zhylyoisk district.

