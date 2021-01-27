Go to the main site
    200 arrived in Kazakhstan without COVID-19 tests

    27 January 2021, 13:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 10 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on January 26 from Germany, South Korea, the Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for the prevention of coronavirus reads.

    1,452 out of 1,653 had PCR tests, the rest 201 air passengers were taken upon arrival to the quarantine hospital to undergo coronavirus tests.

    137 Kazakhstanis, arrived on January 25 without PCR test results, were tested negative for COVID-19.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

