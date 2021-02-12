Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    20 thou young Kazakhstanis will get free education in 2021 – Askar Mamin

    12 February 2021, 13:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin talked about the measures aimed at improving the conditions for the education of young people, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «So as to promote young people’s empowerment, conditions for education, employment, and housing of as well as for involvement of the youth in the social and political life of the country will be created,» said Askar Mamin at the expended session of the Nur Otan fraction chaired by Majilis Speaker Murlan Nigmatulin.

    He also added that full coverage of the youth with free education in colleges in popular specialties will be ensured.

    This year, according to him, such a possibility will have been provided to 20 thousand young adults with a yearly rise in the number of quotas to up to 50 thousand by 2025.

    According to the Prime Minister, the number of scholarships provided to students will double with a yearly rise of 20%, scholarships to master’s and PhD students will rise by 1.5fold, increasing by 15% each year.

    By 2022, two good universities modeled after Nursultan University will be established in the cities of Petropavlovsk and Shymkent. By 2025, at least 50 thousand new places will be created in college and university dorms, with 10,000 each year.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Education
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
    Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava