20 thou young Kazakhstanis will get free education in 2021 – Askar Mamin

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 February 2021, 13:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin talked about the measures aimed at improving the conditions for the education of young people, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«So as to promote young people’s empowerment, conditions for education, employment, and housing of as well as for involvement of the youth in the social and political life of the country will be created,» said Askar Mamin at the expended session of the Nur Otan fraction chaired by Majilis Speaker Murlan Nigmatulin.

He also added that full coverage of the youth with free education in colleges in popular specialties will be ensured.

This year, according to him, such a possibility will have been provided to 20 thousand young adults with a yearly rise in the number of quotas to up to 50 thousand by 2025.

According to the Prime Minister, the number of scholarships provided to students will double with a yearly rise of 20%, scholarships to master’s and PhD students will rise by 1.5fold, increasing by 15% each year.

By 2022, two good universities modeled after Nursultan University will be established in the cities of Petropavlovsk and Shymkent. By 2025, at least 50 thousand new places will be created in college and university dorms, with 10,000 each year.


