    20 tenants evacuated in Taraz due to balcony apartment fire

    24 March 2023, 15:06

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – 20 tenants were evacuated as a result of a fire on a balcony at the residential complex in Taraz city on Thursday, Kazinform has learned from the local emergencies department.

    The fire on the 5th floor of the residential complex started at around 21:30 pm Taraz time. It engulfed an area of 5 square meters.

    Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated 20 people, including five children, from the residential complex.

    The blaze was contained by 21:56 pm and fully extinguished by 22:03 pm. No victims or injuries were reported.

    The cause of the fire is being investigated.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

