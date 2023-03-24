Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
20 tenants evacuated in Taraz due to balcony apartment fire

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 March 2023, 15:06
20 tenants evacuated in Taraz due to balcony apartment fire Фото: t.me/qr_tjm

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – 20 tenants were evacuated as a result of a fire on a balcony at the residential complex in Taraz city on Thursday, Kazinform has learned from the local emergencies department.

The fire on the 5th floor of the residential complex started at around 21:30 pm Taraz time. It engulfed an area of 5 square meters.

Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated 20 people, including five children, from the residential complex.

The blaze was contained by 21:56 pm and fully extinguished by 22:03 pm. No victims or injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Zhambyl region  
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan's low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
