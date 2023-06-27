Go to the main site
    20 schools to be commissioned in Turkistan region by yearend

    27 June 2023, 14:34

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 20 new schools are to be commissioned in Turkistan region this year, akim (governor) of the region Darkhan Satybaldy said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing a press briefing at the Central Communications Service, governor Satybaldy revealed 2,511 educational institutions offer their services in the region. 155,000 children attend 1,372 kindergartens, that is 98% of children aged 2-6. There are 515,000 schoolchildren at 1,000 schools of the region, including 907 state and 93 private schools.

    According to Satybaldy, 86 new schools have been constructed in the region in the past five years. Construction of 34 schools were finished in the region last year in accordance with the instruction of the Head of State. 20 more schools are to be commissioned this year, he added.

    Next three years will see the construction of 63 schools for about 49,000 schoolchildren in the region as part of the ‘Comfortable School’ pilot project.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

