Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    20 people evacuated due to fire in Petropavlovsk

    21 September 2019, 21:37

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Fire occurred in a 5-story dwelling in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of North Kazakhstan Region’s Emergency Situations Department, a two-room apartment was engulfed in flames. The dwelling is situated on N. Nazarbayev Street. There was heavy smoke on the upper floors of the entrance hall.

    As a result of the incident, 20 people including 4 children were evacuated. The fire was extinguished.

    Cause of the fire is being established.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Incidents North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches