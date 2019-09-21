Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
20 people evacuated due to fire in Petropavlovsk

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
21 September 2019, 21:37
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Fire occurred in a 5-story dwelling in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of North Kazakhstan Region’s Emergency Situations Department, a two-room apartment was engulfed in flames. The dwelling is situated on N. Nazarbayev Street. There was heavy smoke on the upper floors of the entrance hall.

As a result of the incident, 20 people including 4 children were evacuated. The fire was extinguished.

Cause of the fire is being established.


Incidents    North Kazakhstan region  
