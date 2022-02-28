Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    20% of ICU beds occupied in N Kazakhstan

    28 February 2022, 19:49

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 29 new coronavirus cases were recorded inn North Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    New cases were reported in city of Petropavlovsk and 8 districts of the region.

    459 PCR tests for coronavirus were conducted in the region.

    210 COVID-19 patients are staying in the hospitals, 14% of beds are occupied. 21 are in the ICU, bed occupancy stands at 20%. One patient died last day.

    4,458 coronavirus tests were registered in February in the region, including 1,635 cases in Petropavlovsk. 4,705 cases were detected in January that is 2.5 times more than 1,902 cases recorded in December.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt