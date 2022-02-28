Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

20% of ICU beds occupied in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 February 2022, 19:49
20% of ICU beds occupied in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 29 new coronavirus cases were recorded inn North Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

New cases were reported in city of Petropavlovsk and 8 districts of the region.

459 PCR tests for coronavirus were conducted in the region.

210 COVID-19 patients are staying in the hospitals, 14% of beds are occupied. 21 are in the ICU, bed occupancy stands at 20%. One patient died last day.

4,458 coronavirus tests were registered in February in the region, including 1,635 cases in Petropavlovsk. 4,705 cases were detected in January that is 2.5 times more than 1,902 cases recorded in December.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty