    20 new COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

    1 May 2022, 14:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 20 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of coronavirus2020.kz.

    In addition, 10 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day.

    Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has documented a total of 88,980 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 82,768 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,353 people countrywide.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 10 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

