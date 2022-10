22 September 2022, 18:06

20 Kazakhstanis awarded Yerligi ushin medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree awarding 20 Kazakhstanis who fought the wildfires with the Yerligi ushin medal, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The medal was awarded for the selflessness in the line of duty as well as courage in the extreme situation.