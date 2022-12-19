Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-5-7℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    20 evacuated as a result of apartment fire in Aktobe

    19 December 2022, 22:00

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – 20 people were evacuated as a result of a fire that broke out at a residential complex in Aktobe, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Emergencies.

    The fire reportedly started in one of the apartments on the third floor and covered and area of 3 square meters.

    Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated 20 people, including seven children, from the residential complex. It is not clear at what time the fire started, but the firefighters managed to contain it by 01:08 am local time.

    No casualties or injuries were reported.

    The investigation into the cause of the fire in ongoing.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Incidents Aktobe
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Two planes clip wings at Incheon Int’l Airport; no injuries reported
    Fire in residential building kills 10, including 5 children, in France
    Apartment fire kills six in Karaganda region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan and the Philippines: a new round of cooperation
    2 December 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakhstan reports 139 new COVID-19 cases
    4 December 19. Today's Birthdays
    5 Kazakhstan’s Nikisha wins gold at Almaty ISU World Cup