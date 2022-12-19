20 evacuated as a result of apartment fire in Aktobe

19 December 2022, 22:00

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – 20 people were evacuated as a result of a fire that broke out at a residential complex in Aktobe, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Emergencies.

The fire reportedly started in one of the apartments on the third floor and covered and area of 3 square meters.

Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated 20 people, including seven children, from the residential complex. It is not clear at what time the fire started, but the firefighters managed to contain it by 01:08 am local time.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The investigation into the cause of the fire in ongoing.