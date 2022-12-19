Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

20 evacuated as a result of apartment fire in Aktobe

19 December 2022, 22:00
20 evacuated as a result of apartment fire in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – 20 people were evacuated as a result of a fire that broke out at a residential complex in Aktobe, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Emergencies.

The fire reportedly started in one of the apartments on the third floor and covered and area of 3 square meters.

Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated 20 people, including seven children, from the residential complex. It is not clear at what time the fire started, but the firefighters managed to contain it by 01:08 am local time.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The investigation into the cause of the fire in ongoing.


Related news
Two planes clip wings at Incheon Int’l Airport; no injuries reported
Fire in residential building kills 10, including 5 children, in France
Apartment fire kills six in Karaganda region
Теги:
Incidents    Aktobe  
Read also
Fire in residential building kills 10, including 5 children, in France
Quake recorded southwest of Almaty city
Apartment fire kills six in Karaganda region
4 people injured in pile-up in Almaty’s flea market
24-apartment block in Taldykorgan remains without heating
6.0M earthquake rocks Russia-Mongolia border
3-year-old dies in road accident in Aktobe region
State of emergency lifted in Ekibastuz city
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan and the Philippines: a new round of cooperation
2 December 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakhstan reports 139 new COVID-19 cases
4 December 19. Today's Birthdays
5 Kazakhstan’s Nikisha wins gold at Almaty ISU World Cup

News