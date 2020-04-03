Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
20 days of arrest for drunk driver who ploughed into roadblock in Almaty rgn

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
3 April 2020, 19:43
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – A drunk driver ploughed into roadblock in Almaty region has got 20 days of arrest, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The accident occurred on April 2 in Karasay district of Almaty region. The roadblocks have been installed as the country imposed quarantine regime in the city of Almaty. A man in a state of intoxication was driving a Toyota Ipsum car. His car ploughed into roadblock and then hit two standing by vehicles.

The driver fully admitted his guilt. He was found guilty of an administrative offense and was assigned an administrative penalty in the form of administrative arrest for a period of 20 days and deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period of seven years.


