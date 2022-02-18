Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

20 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 February 2022, 07:15
20 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 20 COVID-19 parents are in intensive care units in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 99 people with COVID-19 are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 4.1% of the total beds. 20 patients are in intensive care units, six of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 18.7%.

Earlier it was reported that the number of daily COVID-19 cases is on the decline in Atyrau region.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan