Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    20 cars stuck in snow in N Kazakhstan

    8 February 2021, 17:53

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 22 cars and 62 people stuck in snow were evacuated in North Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    57 people and 20 vehicles were rescued yesterday at 09:00 p.m. near Pisarevka village, head of the emergency response department Serik Nauryzvayev told a briefing. Besides, rescuers helped a 26-year-old pregnant woman living in a village to get to Petropavlovsk for ambulance failed to get there through snow.

    He also added that since the beginning of winter 45 storm alerts were issued in the region. Storm alert was also issued for February 9. Ground blizzard and high wind up to 25 m/s are expected to batter the region.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches