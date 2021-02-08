20 cars stuck in snow in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 22 cars and 62 people stuck in snow were evacuated in North Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

57 people and 20 vehicles were rescued yesterday at 09:00 p.m. near Pisarevka village, head of the emergency response department Serik Nauryzvayev told a briefing. Besides, rescuers helped a 26-year-old pregnant woman living in a village to get to Petropavlovsk for ambulance failed to get there through snow.

He also added that since the beginning of winter 45 storm alerts were issued in the region. Storm alert was also issued for February 9. Ground blizzard and high wind up to 25 m/s are expected to batter the region.