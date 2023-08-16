20.5mln people move across Kazakhstani border since year’s beginning

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – In seven months of 2023, 20.5 million people crossed the Kazakhstani border, Kazinform correspondent reports.



Speaking at a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Gani Agadilov, first deputy head of the Border Control Department of the National Security Committee’s Border Service, said that there are 101 crossings, including aviation, maritime, river, railway, and road ones, in Kazakhstan. The country shares seven border crossings with China, eight with Kyrgyzstan, 11 with Uzbekistan, two with Turkmenistan, 51 with Russia. There are also two maritime and 19 aviation crossings.

«Compared with the same period of last year, in seven months of this year the number of people and vehicles crossing the border doubled, attributed to the increase in the transport and transit capacity of the country, opening of new air routes and simplification of visa and immigration regimes for foreigners to stimulate inbound tourism,» he said.

In the said period, 20,527,689 people and 4,492,435 moved across the Kazakhstani border. Up to 190 thousand people, including nearly 90 thousand foreigners, and almost 30 thousand vehicles cross the state border of Kazakhstan per day on average.