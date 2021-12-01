Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
20,000 jubilee banknote features Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev – National Bank

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 December 2021, 10:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan is set to release a new banknote featuring First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. The release is dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence which will be celebrated on 16 December 2021, Kazinform has learnt from the bank’s press service.

The National Bank released the design of the jubilee 20,000 bill which features a hologram image of the former President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as well as images of the state symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Qazaq yeli monument as the symbol of Kazakhstan’s independence.

photo

The bank for the first time used a demetalized thread running through the banknote. The banknote will contain 27 protective elements.

The back of the banknote will include an image of the First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, the Akorda presidential residence, and the logo of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

In 2016, the National Bank issued another jubilee 10,000 bill with an image of Nursultan Nazarbayev to mark the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

photo


