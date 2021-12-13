Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2 works of Kazakh scientists awarded Al Farabi State Prize

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 December 2021, 10:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President decreed to award two works of Kazakhstani scientists the Al Farabi State Prize in Science and Technology 2021, the Akorda press service reports.

The work themed Development and organization of production of a new single-source product Roseofungin AS by the virology and microbiology science and production centre is awarded the State Prize.

Besides, the cycle of works themed Provision of biological safety of Kazakhstan: advanced scientific technologies and manufacturing engineering presented by the biological safety problems scientific and research centre also wins the Al Farabi State Prize.


