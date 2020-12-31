Go to the main site
    2 women saved in house fire in E Kazakhstan

    31 December 2020, 11:45

    SHEMONAIKHA. KAZINFORM - Members of the Gas and Smoke Protection Service were able to save two women from a house fire in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Emergency Situations Department.

    The Emergency Situations Department said that on December 31 at 8.04am a fire broke out in the house on Kazakhstanskaya Street in the city of Shemonaikha, East Kazakhstan region. It said that the flames rapidly spread to the wooden roof of the house.


    Two women, born in 1939 and 1968, rescued from the fire, are now under medical control. It is also said that a gas cylinder was dragged out of the burning house.

    The fire covering the area of 72 square meters was finally put out. The cause is considered to be the violation of fire safety.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

