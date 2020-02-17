Go to the main site
    2 women, 2 kids from Kazakhstan stranded on Diamond Princess cruise ship

    17 February 2020, 21:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two women and two children (aged 8 and 12) from Kazakhstan are onboard of the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess in Japan, Aibek Smadiyarov, Spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan, confirmed Monday.

    He assured that the Kazakh Embassy in Japan constantly keeps in touch with the nationals of Kazakhstan who are onboard of the cruise ship.

    «Presently their condition doesn’t cause concern. They are not infected. They haven’t tested positive for coronavirus,» Smadiyarov said.

    Smadiyarov added that once they disembark the cruise ship and don’t test positive for the coronavirus, they will return to Kazakhstan.

    Earlier it was reported that the Diamond Princess cruise ship was put under a two-week quarantine at Yokohama port in Japan. The quarantine is expected to be lifted on February 19. The Japanese side is planning to test all passengers for coronavirus once they disembark the stranded cruise ship. Initially the ship was carrying more than 3,700 passengers. Some 355 passengers have tested positive for the coronavirus.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Pneumonia in China
