Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    2 universities in Kazakhstan announce appointment of new rectors

    5 January 2020, 17:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – With the onset of the new year in Kazakhstan two universities – the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University and the Dosmukhamedov Atyrau State University – got new rectors, Kazinform reports.

    New rector of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University Meiram Begentayev was nominated for the post by a commission chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdibek Saparbayev.

    Begentayev who was the Majilis deputy and deputy governor of Pavlodar region served as acting rector of the university prior to the appointment.

    As for the new rector of the Dosmukhamedov Atyrau State University, its graduate Salamat Idrissov got the job. Idrissov majored in Mathematics and Computer Science at the university and then worked there for many years. Prior to assuming the role of the rector he was the Provost for Research since 2016.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava