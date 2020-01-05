2 universities in Kazakhstan announce appointment of new rectors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – With the onset of the new year in Kazakhstan two universities – the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University and the Dosmukhamedov Atyrau State University – got new rectors, Kazinform reports.

New rector of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University Meiram Begentayev was nominated for the post by a commission chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdibek Saparbayev.

Begentayev who was the Majilis deputy and deputy governor of Pavlodar region served as acting rector of the university prior to the appointment.

As for the new rector of the Dosmukhamedov Atyrau State University, its graduate Salamat Idrissov got the job. Idrissov majored in Mathematics and Computer Science at the university and then worked there for many years. Prior to assuming the role of the rector he was the Provost for Research since 2016.