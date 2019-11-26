Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    2 underage waiters die of gas poisoning in Zhanaozen

    26 November 2019, 08:19

    ZHANAOZEN. KAZINFORM – Three underage waiters who worked at a restaurant had gas poisoning in Zhanaozen, Kazinform has learnt from lada.kz.

    According to reports, the incident occurred at Alikhan restaurant in Zhanaozen at 2:30 pm on November 24.

    Three youngsters sustained gas poisoning in unclear circumstances and were hospitalized. Two waiters (born in 2006 and 2004) were pronounced dead at the hospital. The third one (born in 2003) is in very serious condition. Doctors are fighting for his life.

    The police and the city’s emergency service are investigating the circumstances of this incident.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Father and son die in road accident in Kostanay rgn
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future