Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2 underage waiters die of gas poisoning in Zhanaozen

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 November 2019, 08:19
ZHANAOZEN. KAZINFORM – Three underage waiters who worked at a restaurant had gas poisoning in Zhanaozen, Kazinform has learnt from lada.kz.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Alikhan restaurant in Zhanaozen at 2:30 pm on November 24.

Three youngsters sustained gas poisoning in unclear circumstances and were hospitalized. Two waiters (born in 2006 and 2004) were pronounced dead at the hospital. The third one (born in 2003) is in very serious condition. Doctors are fighting for his life.

The police and the city’s emergency service are investigating the circumstances of this incident.

Incidents   
News
