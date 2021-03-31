Go to the main site
    2 rural schools put under quarantine in N Kazakhstan

    31 March 2021, 13:29

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Schoolchildren at two rural schools in North Kazakhstan will study online since April 1, Kazinform reports.

    «8 pupils are being treated for COVID-19 in Zhumabayev, Taiynsha and Kyzylzhar districts, and Petropavlovsk city,» head of the education department of the region Gulmira Karimova said. Five were tested positive for coronavirus in Timiryazev, Yessil and Aiyrtau districts. Two rural schools, Vagulinskaya and Medvezhenskaya, were put under quarantine so pupils will study there online.

    All the rest schoolchildren of North Kazakhstan will start offline studies attending classes in person. The chief sanitary doctor of the region signed the corresponding decree.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

