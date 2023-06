AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Two roads were shut down in Aktobe region due to weather deteriorating resulting in slippery surface, the regional police department reports.

It urges all not to travel today along the Kurshasai-West Kazakhstan region and Shubarkuduk-Atyrau highways.

As earlier reported, Mets warned of high wind gusting up to 28 m/s locally, drifting snow and ice-slick.