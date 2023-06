2 road accidents caused by black ice in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Two people were evacuated from a highway in Akmola region on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

Their respective vehicles ended up in the road ditches along the highway.

Both accidents occurred on the Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway not far from Zhaksy and Perekatnoye villages due to icy conditions on the roads.