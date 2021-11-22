Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2 rgns of Kazakhstan remain in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
22 November 2021, 09:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2 regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, November 22, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan reads.

As of today, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are still in the ‘red zone’.

The city of Nur-Sultan as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

The low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’ includes the cities of Shymkent and Almaty, as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan regions.


Coronavirus   Regions   COVID-19   Healthcare  
