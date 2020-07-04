Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    2 rehabilitation centers for children with special needs unveiled in Kazakh capital

    4 July 2020, 10:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two rehabilitation centers for children with special needs opened their doors in Kazakh capital, the administration’s press service reports.

    The first rehabilitation centre opened jointly with the Bulat Utemyratov fund to welcome children with autism. The second centre is for children with special needs such as cerebral palsy, autism and other disorders. It is located on the first floor of a new residential estate (Ualikhanov Str., 23). It is expected to receive up to 200 kids a day.

    There are 5,500 children with special needs in the capital.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Social support Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    15yo girl went missing in Zhetysu region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry