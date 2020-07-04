Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2 rehabilitation centers for children with special needs unveiled in Kazakh capital

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 July 2020, 10:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two rehabilitation centers for children with special needs opened their doors in Kazakh capital, the administration’s press service reports.

The first rehabilitation centre opened jointly with the Bulat Utemyratov fund to welcome children with autism. The second centre is for children with special needs such as cerebral palsy, autism and other disorders. It is located on the first floor of a new residential estate (Ualikhanov Str., 23). It is expected to receive up to 200 kids a day.

There are 5,500 children with special needs in the capital.

