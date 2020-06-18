Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

2 regions to brace for thunderstorm in Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 June 2020, 15:07
2 regions to brace for thunderstorm in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Thunderstorms are set to roll in for two regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

In the night and in the morning of June 19-20, a blanket of fog is expected to cover North Kazakhstan region here and there, as Kazhydromet forecasts. Northerly winds turning southwest at 15-20 mps are also forecast.

On June 19-20, Petropavlovsk city is to be hit by northerly winds veering southwest with gusts up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

On June 19, Kostanay region is to be hit by thunderstorms, as well as a fog is anticipated locally. Northern winds to gust at 15-20 mps.

Kostanay city is to brace for strong winds with gusts up to 15-20 mps at daytime. Probability of storm is 90-95%.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events