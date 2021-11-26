Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    2 regions of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

    26 November 2021, 09:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, November 26, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    The Kazakh capital as well as Akmola, Karaganda and Kostanay regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

    The cities of Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions are in the low COVID-19-risk ‘green zone’.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    5 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships