    2 regions of Kazakhstan move to COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

    18 July 2021, 10:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.

    East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions moved from the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’ to the ‘yellow zone’ to join Almaty, Zhambyl regions.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 5,493 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 488,905.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
