    2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region

    12 June 2023, 21:20

    TEMIRTAU. KAZINFORM – A road accident killing two people occurred on the Almaty-Yekaterinburg road in the direction of Temirtau town at 10:50am on June 12, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    An Audi driver, 57, while attempting to maneuver, hit a VAZ 2114 vehicle in front, causing the latter to clash into the curved beam. As a result of the accident, a VAZ 2114 driver, 24, and a passenger of the Audi car, 56, died on the spot. The 57-year-old driver of Audi, his grandson, 9, and a 23-year-old passenger of the VAZ vehicle were taken to the hospital.

    Investigation into the accident is ongoing.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Road accidents Karaganda region
