Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

2 passengers evacuated to Australia from Japan infected with coronavirus

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
21 February 2020, 15:40
2 passengers evacuated to Australia from Japan infected with coronavirus

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM The Australian government said Friday that two of the roughly 160 people evacuated to Australia from a virus-stricken cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The two are among the Diamond Princess passengers who arrived in Darwin, northern Australia, on a chartered plane on Thursday to begin a 14-day quarantine period, Kyodo reports.

Australia's chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, said all Australians -- including the two individuals -- were tested for the virus prior to leaving Japan, with no one returning positive results or showing any symptoms of the disease.

Upon arrival in Australia, six people showed minor respiratory symptoms and were isolated. All were re-tested, with two people returning positive results.

«Given there was continued evidence of spread of infection on board the Diamond Princess in recent days, the development of some positive cases after return to Australia is not unexpected, despite all of the health screening before departure,» Murphy said in a statement.

In total there have been 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Australia, including the latest arrivals from the cruise ship.


World News   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea